Kylie Jenner makes big Confession amid Timothee Chalamet’s Marriage Rumours

Kylie Jenner has seemingly hinted at her burgeoning romance with Timothee Chalamet amid swirling wedding rumors. On Thursday, July 25, The Mirror US reported that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul reflected on her life with the Dune star during the latest episode of The Kardashians.

“This year has been amazing for me,” Jenner said in a confessional snippet from the recent episode. “I’m at a really good place right now,” the 26-year-old billionaire continued, sharing how confident she has been feeling recently since shutting down the naysayers. “Confidence-wise, having kids really helped me.”

Reflecting on the support she receives from her children, she added, “They don’t care what you look like, they don’t care what you wear, they just love you for who you are,” referring to the trolls she previously encountered about her looks.

Her confession comes after a source claimed Kylie and Chalamet, 28, are making plans to tie the knot. “He and Kylie are in a very serious relationship and could wind up as husband and wife,” a source told The US Sun.

The lovebirds first sparked romance rumors in early 2023 following Kylie’s breakup with Travis Scott. Though the two haven’t publicly acknowledged their relationship, the Wonka star has been spotted on several dates with the reality TV star. They were seen kissing at Beyonce’s concert and spending time together during a holiday getaway.

Jenner’s candid reflections on her current state of happiness and confidence add fuel to the speculation about her relationship with Chalamet. Her words suggest a period of personal growth and contentment, seemingly supported by her relationship with the acclaimed actor.

As the public eagerly watches their romance unfold, fans are left to wonder if wedding bells are indeed in the future for the couple. Jenner’s recent comments and their frequent public appearances together hint at a deepening bond between the two.

Kylie Jenner’s year has indeed been transformative, as she balances her roles as a mother, entrepreneur, and now possibly a partner to Timothee Chalamet. Her journey, marked by personal growth and newfound confidence, resonates with her fans and followers who have watched her evolve over the years.

While the rumors of their impending nuptials remain unconfirmed, Jenner’s latest revelations provide a glimpse into her current mindset and the positive impact her relationship with Chalamet has had on her life. As the story develops, fans will undoubtedly stay tuned for any official announcements or further hints from the couple.