MrBeast Collaborator Ava Kris Tyson Exits YouTube Channel Amid Grooming Allegations

Ava Kris Tyson, a longtime friend and collaborator of YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, announced her departure from the channel this week following online accusations of “grooming.” Tyson and the alleged victim have both denied the allegations. MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, said he’s hiring an “independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation.”

Tyson, a transgender woman, regularly appeared on the MrBeast channel, which boasts 305 million subscribers and is known for its extravagant challenges and giveaways. Despite past attacks on her identity, Tyson had been defended by Donaldson.

The controversy began when a video surfaced in June, analyzing online interactions between Tyson and a minor known as LavaGS, who was 13 when the relationship began and Tyson was 20. The video gained traction this week, leading to increased scrutiny of public posts between Tyson and LavaGS on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Discord. These posts included references to nude photos, sex, and hentai (anime pornography).

I would like to apologize for any of my past behavior or comments if it hurt or offended anyone. It was not my intent. Seeing recent events we’ve mutually decided it’s best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health. — Ava Kris Tyson (@kristyson_) July 23, 2024

Social media users interpreted the posts as evidence of “grooming,” defined by the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children as building “a relationship, trust, and emotional connection with a child or young person so they can manipulate, exploit, and abuse them.” The term “groomer” has been weaponized against the LGBTQ community by conservatives in recent years.

In a post on X, Tyson denied the grooming allegations but apologized to her followers, stating, “I would like to apologize for any of my past behavior or comments if it hurt or offended anyone. It was not my intent.” She announced her permanent departure from MrBeast and social media to focus on her family and mental health.

LavaGS, now 20, also denied the grooming claims, stating on X, “These videos are massive lies and twisting the truth. Ava never did anything wrong and just made a few edgy jokes. I was never exploited or taken advantage of.” He clarified that their interactions were in public Discord servers, not private messages.

Despite these denials, many online users found Tyson’s interactions with a minor inappropriate, arguing that adult content creators should not engage in explicit conversations with their minor fans due to the power imbalance. Amid the criticism, Tyson has faced misgendering and anti-LGBTQ harassment, while LavaGS has received accusations of being “paid off.”

Donaldson addressed the situation in a post on X, stating that he removed Tyson from the company, channel, and any association with MrBeast upon learning of the allegations. “Over the last few days, I’ve become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson’s behavior online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts,” he wrote. “During that time, I have been focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure I have all the facts.”

Donaldson indicated he will await the investigation’s findings before deciding on further action.