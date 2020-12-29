Kim Kardashian, Kanye West separated for two months: Rumor

Kim and Kanye are always in the news wheather we discuss about their wealth or health. According to the one tabloid 40 years old Kim have been separted from hiphop star Kanye West.

On Christmas Day, Kim Kardashian shared a series of photos from her family’s celebration and West was not in any of the pictures, according to Micky.

“Kim and Kanye are worlds apart. They’ve been drifting apart over the past few years, and now they’re basically leading separate lives,” the source said.

Prior to their alleged separation, Kardashian was all about West, his clothing line, and his business ventures.

“Kanye prefers being in Wyoming, turning the ranch they own there into a huge compound with the latest technology. But that doesn’t interest Kim at all. LA is home to her,” the source said.

Mother of 4 children also does not support him on the Presidential election

“It caused a few additional problems in their marriage this year. Kim didn’t feel listened to, and Kanye was hurt that she didn’t support him,” the source said.

As such, friends of Kim Kardashian and West are convinced that they will announce their divorce in the coming days.

But before taking a exterme decision, their children will always be their priority.

“Kanye loves them with all his heart, and Kim can admit that he’s a great father. The kids will always come first for both of them,” the source said.