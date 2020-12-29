Womenz Magazine

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry working with former royal staffers on global operation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have enlisted two of their former royal staff members on a milestone project they have chosen to set out on .

The former staffers members were busy with encouraging them out with their supports[ patronages] back in the United Kingdom.

Clara Loughran and Beth Herlihy will work with the couple for a similar mission encouraging them on their US- based charities, As indicated by a report by the Daily Mail.

Harry is much impressed by her work. for praised her work work he prescribed her to turn into a Member of the Royal Victorian Order, which the Queen acknowledged.

As per public relations analyst, Mark Borkowski, Harry and Meghan were preparing for “a big operation” with global projects.

