Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have an Update on Their Coronation RSVP

by Alex R.
New survey backs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wish for titles for Archie and Lilibet
Royal watchers still don’t know whether Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will attend the May 6 ceremony one month after they got an official invitation to King Charles III’s coronation. According to the BBC, a representative for the couple “said this week there was no information on whether they were going.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex “just received” email contact from Buckingham Palace regarding the coronation, BAZAAR.com reported last month. At the time, a spokesman informed BAZAAR, “An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess would attend will not be announced by us at this time.”

The coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will take place at Westminster Abbey. The festivities will last for three days, beginning on May 7 with a performance at Windsor Castle and ending on May 8 with the Coronation “Big Lunch,” a public holiday where people are invited to exchange food.

Harry made his first public appearance in the UK since Queen Elizabeth II’s burial last month, but despite the uncertainty surrounding the prospect of a royal family reunion, he did not meet with the king or his brother, Prince William.

He came to town for the preliminary hearing against Associated Newspapers because he is one of several well-known plaintiffs who are accusing the publisher of engaging in unlawful information collecting. Before traveling from California to London, Harry informed his father of his visit but was informed that the king would be “too busy,” a source previously told BAZAAR. Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, according to a spokesman, are “not in Windsor” because of the Easter break.

