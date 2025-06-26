Kim Kardashian just gave fans a major surprise by sharing some family pics on social media that included her brother Rob Kardashian, who’s been pretty low-key lately.

The 44-year-old reality star posted the photos on Instagram this Wednesday to wish her bestie La La Anthony a happy birthday. Among the snaps was a rare candid shot of Rob hanging out with Kim and La La, and fans couldn’t get enough of it.

“Happy Birthday to my ace @lala, Truly the bestest best friend a girl could ask for! I love you so much!!!! Today’s your day!” Kim wrote in the caption, reported PEOPLE.

In the pictures, Kim rocked a bold choker with big, dangling earrings and a sleek black top, while La La looked stunning in a green V-neck dress and oversized hoop earrings. Rob kept it casual in a black long-sleeve shirt and a cap, but his appearance alone had fans buzzing.

“Love you for life and after!!!!! So much,” La La replied in the comments, showing some love back.

Fans were seriously hyped to see Rob pop up in the pics, especially since he’s stayed out of the spotlight for so long.

“Everyone just hyped Rob is in the photo,” one fan wrote in the comments. Another joked, “Sorry but Rob stole the show in this photo.”

Others were just thrilled to catch a glimpse of him, with comments like “Rob is a rare sight,” and “Love to see him!” flooding the post.

It’s not every day Rob makes an appearance, so this little surprise definitely made fans’ day. Whether he’ll start showing up more or this was just a special occasion remains to be seen, but for now, everyone’s just happy to see him looking good.