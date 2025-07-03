Famed Adult Star Found Dead at 28 After Chilling Discovery at Her Hollywood Home

The adult film world was rocked last week by the heartbreaking news that Kylie Page, known for her roles in over 200 adult films and her appearance in Netflix’s “Hot Girls Wanted,” was found dead in her Hollywood home at just 28 years old.

Authorities were called to her apartment on June 25 after a friend grew concerned when they couldn’t reach her. What began as a welfare check ended in tragedy when emergency responders found her unresponsive and pronounced her dead at the scene.

According to TMZ, investigators uncovered fentanyl and other drug-related paraphernalia at the apartment. They also reportedly found explicit photographs of Page with multiple men scattered throughout her space. While no foul play is currently suspected, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet released an official cause of death, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Just a few days before her sudden passing, Page seemed full of life. She attended a Honey Birdette fashion event in Hollywood, where she was interviewed on the red carpet and looked radiant, saying, “I’m so happy, I feel amazing.” She also posted on social media the day before she died, making the news of her passing even more surreal for her fans and friends.

Born Kylie Pylant in Tulsa, Oklahoma, she launched her career in adult entertainment in 2016 and quickly became a familiar name. Her work with top studios like Vixen Media and Brazzers made her a standout, and her fans admired not just her performances but her warmth and charm off-camera as well.

Following the news of her death, tributes poured in from across the industry. Brazzers shared a heartfelt statement saying, “Kylie will be remembered for her laughter, kindness, and bringing light wherever she went. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Kylie’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.”

Page wasn’t just known for her film work. She appeared in the 2017 Netflix docuseries “Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On,” where she spoke candidly about her personal struggles, including issues with substance use. Her willingness to be open and vulnerable resonated with many viewers and showed a more human side of an often-misunderstood industry.

Leah Gotti, a fellow performer and close friend, remembered her as someone who truly lit up every room. “She was really light and bright, and she just loved to smile, laugh, and really valued living life to the fullest and being free as much as possible,” Gotti told AVN.

Alex Mack from Hussie Models, the agency that represented Kylie, also shared his sorrow. “Losing Kylie is truly heartbreaking. She was a kind soul, a wonderful friend, and always brought warmth and energy wherever she went. That’s exactly how I’ll always remember her.”

Fans have taken to social media to express their grief, posting touching memories and condolences. One wrote, “An absolute angel. RIP to such a beautiful friend during my childhood. Her laugh was so infectious.” Another added, “Very sad to see this. In the times I interacted with her, she was kind and sweet. We will miss you.”

Kylie’s family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral expenses and bring her body back home to the Midwest. As the page explains, “It’s about bringing Kylie home. It’s about helping her family breathe through the shock, the grief, and the unimaginable reality they’re living in.”

As loved ones and fans try to process this loss, Kylie Page is being remembered not just for her career but for the joy and light she brought into the lives of those who knew her.