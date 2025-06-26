Amanda Seyfried Opens Up About Losing Glinda Role in Wicked to Ariana Grande

Amanda Seyfried just got real about her journey trying to land the role of Glinda in Wicked—and how she ended up losing the part to Ariana Grande.

During a recent chat on the In the Envelope podcast, the actress opened up about going through six (!) auditions for the coveted role before Grande was officially cast. The 2024 musical fantasy film stars Grande as Glinda opposite Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba.

“I’m in that privileged spot where I just don’t have to [audition],” Seyfried admitted. “But I like, of course, I talked about this a lot. I auditioned like six times for Wicked”, reported PEOPLE.

She didn’t hold back about how much effort she put into it, saying, “Because that had to be really just right, and I like, I loved it. I was busy. I barely had time to do it, but I made it work. I worked my a** off for years and years and years on that music.”

(Getty)

The Mamma Mia star also confessed she’s got a competitive streak—but in a good way. “I’m just competitive, with myself in a really healthy way,” she said.

This isn’t the first time Seyfried has talked about her Wicked audition. She previously spilled some details in an interview with Happy Sad Confused, where she reflected on the experience. The movie’s first part hit theaters in November 2024, with the second installment set to drop on November 21, 2025.

One of the highlights for Seyfried? I got to sing alongside Erivo during the audition process. “I was able to really prepare, and I’m telling you, I’ve never felt that solid in my voice than I did at the auditions. And that’s kind of what I got out of it,” she shared.

Even though she didn’t snag the role, Seyfried seems at peace with how things turned out. “I do, again, think everything happens for a reason. I also got to sing with Cynthia, and that was a moment in itself,” she said.

At the end of the day, it sounds like the whole experience was worth it—even if Glinda’s bubble wand ended up in someone else’s hands.