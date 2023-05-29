One of Princess Diana’s former confidantes has some harsh words to say about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: “You will inevitably see cracks in this marriage”

Even some of Princess Diana’s previous confidantes aren’t on Team Sussex, and one of her closest confidantes had some harsh words for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Princess Diana’s old butler Paul Burrell has made new claims about Meghan and Harry’s relationship, including one that suggests Harry is only remaining in his marriage to see his two children, Archie and Lilibet, grow up.

You read that right, he claimed on GB News: “Am I the only person in the UK that is thinking, has Harry finally woken up to the truth? Has he finally seen the truth of what his wife is doing and that he’s been brainwashed and mesmerized by her beauty or something? Because we all know that but he doesn’t seem to see it.”

“I personally know Harry, and I think he’s always wanted to be a father, he’s always wanted children, I think this element of splitting from his family right now is a little premature,” Burrell added. “I think he would want to stay in that driving seat to watch his children grow because if he left this relationship now he’d lose his children because she’d keep them in America and he wouldn’t see them.”

“You will inevitably see cracks in this marriage because we know with great press and great criticism and world fame comes great pressure and this couple will have great pressure on their shoulders,” Burrell added.

According to the New York Post, these reports follow King Charles III’s former butler Grant Harrold’s prediction that Harry will return to the UK permanently at some time.

Since Meghan and Harry’s relationship became public in 2017, it has been severely scrutinized by royal experts and former coworkers. And the criticism has been piling up since their widely reported car search earlier this month.

Burrell has regularly criticized the Duke of Sussex, alleging he lied about Diana’s engagement ring and claimed they should have been “punished” for their Netflix documentary.