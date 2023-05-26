Whoopi Goldberg Says ‘American Idol’ Contributed to ‘Downfall of Society’

Whoopi Goldberg’s recent remarks on reality TV have sparked discussions. During a recent episode of The View, the talk show host expressed her belief that the advent of American Idol marked “the beginning of the downfall of society.”

Goldberg elaborated on her viewpoint, stating, “Once we started allowing people to judge others, I think we spiraled out of control. The public was given the power to decide someone’s worth, and that set us on a troubling path.”

American Idol debuted on Fox in 2002 with judges Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell, and Randy Jackson. While the show celebrated talented contestants like Kelly Clarkson and Justin Guarini, it also subjected others to ridicule for their less-impressive singing abilities.

After Fox ended the series in 2016, ABC revived it in 2018, featuring new judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie. Goldberg remarked that the current iteration of the show is significantly different, both in terms of the judges and the contestants.

Even when The View’s executive producer, Brian Teta, reminded Goldberg that the show now airs on ABC, she remained steadfast in her opinion, asserting, “ABC is aware of my stance. I have shared my thoughts with them. This has nothing to do with them; it’s about the nature of the show itself.”