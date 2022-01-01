Kate Middleton wore a €1.7K Wimbledon dress which is a steal for €17 from Shein

Whatever Kate Middleton wears when she steps out, you can be sure it will be a sell-out, and this time when she was spotted at Wimbledon, it was no different.

Alessandra Rich’s blue polka-dot dress, which cost £1515 (€1.7K), was worn by the Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate often sported this brand, and it is obvious why. It is quite flattering due to the pleated detail, waist belt, and puff sleeves, and the azure blue color blends in beautifully with the white polka dots, according to Evoke reports.

Many people wish to adopt her elegant look without paying a high amount, and we can help!

The dress Kate actually wore is presently out of stock online, but fear not, we have a very similar replica from low-cost retailer SHEIN that is currently offered in all sizes.

You can purchase the outfit HERE for €17, which is an absolute steal.

We are confident that this dress will sell out, whether it is done up with heels like Kate for a Summer event or worn down with some trainers for a more casual approach.

Its color makes it the ideal dress to transition you from Summer into the Fall; wear it with your preferred outfit.