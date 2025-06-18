Justin Bieber Blows Up on Instagram in Explosive Text Drama and Ends Friendship Before Celebrating First Father’s Day

Justin Bieber had fans doing a double-take over the weekend after dropping what can only be described as a digital bombshell on Instagram. The “Peaches” singer posted a series of screenshots on Sunday, revealing a fiery private text conversation between him and an unnamed friend — and let’s just say, things went south quickly.

The messages start off with Bieber putting an abrupt end to what he called a “short-lived relationship” and taking no prisoners when it came to calling out the other person’s response to his emotions.

“I will never suppress my emotions for someone,” Bieber wrote. “Conflict is part of relationship. If you don’t like my anger, you don’t like me.” He didn’t hold back, adding, “My anger is a response to pain I have been thru. Asking a traumatized person not to be traumatized is simple mean.”

The mystery friend tried to reason with him, replying, “I’m not used to someone lashing out at me. It’s not that I don’t see and feel your anger.” But that only seemed to ignite Bieber further.

“Ouch. The friendship is officially over. I will never accept a man calling my anger lashing out,” he shot back, clearly drawing a hard line, reported PEOPLE.

Bieber didn’t stop there. He told the friend that he had other mates who respect his boundaries and went on to say, “I thought you were a p—-, which is why I always kept my distance, but I was willing to give you the benefit of the doubt. This confirms you were the p—- I always thought u were. Please leave me alone now. Blocking u now.”

Fans didn’t have long to digest the messages in silence. Bieber quickly reshared the entire conversation on his Instagram story, adding even more to the meltdown moment.

“Quit asking me if I’m okay. Quit asking me how I’m doing,” he wrote in another post. “I don’t do that to you because I know how life is for all of us. It’s hard. Let’s encourage our people not to project our insecurities onto one another. Your concern doesn’t come off as care, it’s just oppressive weirdo.”

If you thought that was the end of it, think again. Bieber returned to the platform the next morning, posting a heartfelt message that read, “People keep telling me to heal. Don’t you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already? I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues. I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them. And it just keeps making me more tired and more angry.”

Despite the online drama, the pop star managed to find a silver lining on the same day, celebrating his very first Father’s Day since welcoming his baby boy Jack Blues with wife Hailey Bieber.

The singer shared sweet snaps of their little family, with one solo photo of him confidently captioned, “I’m a dad that’s not to be fucked with.” Another picture showed Jack already flexing some musical chops at the piano, while others captured cosy moments from the couple’s staycation.

Bieber and Hailey have been on a whirlwind journey since meeting as teens back in 2009. After years of rumours, they made things official in 2016, tied the knot two years later, and became proud parents in August 2024.