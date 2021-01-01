The judge rejected Britney Spears ‘ request to deprive her father of the status of a guardian

The judge, presumably, decided to reject the request of the popular American singer Britney Spears to deprive her father James Spears of the status of guardian over her, Variety reports.

Earlier, 39-year-old Spears in virtual mode spoke by phone at a court hearing in Los Angeles with a request to deprive her father James Spears of the status of guardian over her. Spears criticized the actions of her family, and also noted that she is traumatized and unhappy.

“The request for the immediate suspension of James Spears’ status as the sole guardian of the ward after the appointment of the Bessemer Trust company has been rejected,” the court documents say.

According to the court’s ruling, Britney Spears is allegedly still unable to effectively cope with her financial resources and resist inappropriate influence. However, it retains the right to submit new requests.

Britney Spears is one of the most popular singers. After the first two records (1999-2000), she was recognized as the best-selling singer of the decade in the United States, she took the 12th place among the richest women in the world of show business.

The singer’s mental health, which used alcohol and drugs, was shaken after her divorce from her husband Kevin Federline in 2007. Spears and Federline were married from October 2004 to July 2007, they have two sons.

The singer’s father received custody of her in 2008 by a court decision. She is fighting for the abolition of guardianship, but in November last year, a Los Angeles court sided with the performer’s father.

In November 2020, after Spears ‘ next request to deprive her father of the right to guardianship by a court decision, the financial company Bessemer Trust became the co-guardian of the singer.