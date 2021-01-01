10 Ways to Make a Relationship Work

Every relationship needs constant care and attention for it to sustain and grow. Be it a relationship with your boyfriend, parents or your husband, you need to take steps to make a relationship work. We have put forth some suggestions to help you do that.

Express gratitude for the other person’s presence in your life from time to time by sending them text messages, or writing them notes. People love to be appreciated; it makes them happy. Don’t wait for an opportunity to give them a call or pay them a visit. To make a relationship work, you need to devote your time. Whenever you can, try to spend some time with your loved one. Surprise them by giving them a call out of the blue or taking them out for dinner when they least expect it! If you really want to make a relationship work, you need to prioritize their needs before yours. You need to do things that they like, for them. If the other person loves to eat, learn to cook and make something special for them. Such gestures will make the other person feel important and make a relationship work. Forgive and forget. Whether you are wrong or the other person is wrong, make sure neither of you carries the burden of guilt. Just forgive, forget and move on. Do not criticize each other in public. Fight and shout all you want in the privacy of your home. But when outside, hold yourself back. Make sure you give each other enough freedom in the relationship. You need not be accountable for every minute of your life to the other person. It is important to trust each other completely! Don’t just let go of the relationship when a difficult situation arises. Fights, misunderstandings, and arguments are an inevitable part of every relationship. When confronted with these, handle them with maturity and use them to make your relationship work. Set each other’s expectations clear. Know what the other person expects from you and make sure you tell them what you expect from them. When expectations are not met, do not simply get disappointed and pick a fight. It is important to understand the other person’s situation and think from their point of view to make a relationship work. Be honest and don’t lie to each other about anything! Secrets and hidden truths in a relationship, when discovered, may damage a relationship beyond repair!