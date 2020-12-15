Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘to host Hollywood A-listers’ at US home this Christmas

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to host A-list celebs at their Californian home this Christmas, it has been reported.

It is confirming that royal couple Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not going to their native country UK to spend the festive season with the firm this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

By now they are making a guest list and David Foster, 71, and Katharine McPhee, 36 at the couple’s multi-million-dollar home in Montecito for a “scaled back” Christmas, according to Daily Star.

Meghan was friends with actress Katharine at school while Grammy award-winning producer David is said to be a “father figure” to Harry. A source said: “They’ve also invited David and Katharine to spend it with them.

“She’s really excited and is planning on doing all the traditions she grew up with as a child, including cooking.”

The loved-up pair are also said to be “excited to decorate for Christmas.