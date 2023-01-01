Ryan Reynolds appeared to have meltdown on TV his wife Blake Lively made fun of him

Blake Lively, 35, and Ryan Reynolds, 46, are one of our favorite celebrity couples to follow on social media. We can’t get enough of their playful trolling and funny pranks. And this time, the Gossip Girl star is mocking her husband on Instagram and it’s simple to understand why.

The Age of Adaline actor posted a video to her Instagram Story over the weekend, showing her husband in full freak-out mode on television. Reynolds has a troubled expression on his face as he watches his soccer team, Wrexham AFC, play Sheffield United.

When @RMcElhenney and I got into this it all felt so impossible. But impossible is @Wrexham_AFC’s favourite colour. That was one of the most exciting things I’ve EVER seen. Thank you each and every Wrexham supporter who came out and aimed your heart at that pitch tonight ⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚔️ pic.twitter.com/s4dbCDJS7W — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 29, 2023

Lively revealed in the caption, “I bought ESPN+ today. Just to watch my husband experience crippling anxiety live. Worth it.” She added, “If you’re not watching this insane @wrexham_afc game right now you’re missing out on these vibes. They’re playing a team 3 leagues higher. And currently winning. Life makes no sense.”

This isn’t the first time Lively has slammed her husband on social media. Reynolds shared a photo from his upcoming Christmas film Spirited, which also stars Will Ferrell, in October 2021. The Deadpool star joked in the comment about taking a three-year vacation from acting after filming the project.

And, of course, Lively viewed the planned break as an opportunity to casually mock her husband. “Michael Caine did it first,” she said in the post’s comments section, referring to news that the actor had decided to retire.

Reynolds co-owns the Wrexham AFC with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, and the FX series Welcome to Wrexham follows their whole journey with the England football team. And sports lovers will watch the continuation of this drama because the network has renewed the show for a second season.

These two never fail to amaze us.