Alexander Wang is a prominent American fashion designer. He was born on December 26, 1983, in San Francisco, California. He is best known for his edgy and modern designs that blend sportswear and streetwear elements.

Wang began his fashion career in 2005 when he launched his eponymous label, Alexander Wang, at the age of just 21. His first collection was well received by the fashion industry and quickly gained a following among fashion-savvy consumers. Since then, he has established himself as one of the most influential designers of his generation, known for his innovative and contemporary approach to fashion.

In addition to his work with his own label, Wang has also collaborated with several major brands, including H&M, Adidas, and Balenciaga, where he served as the Creative Director from 2012 to 2015.

Alexander Wang’s designs have been worn by many high-profile celebrities and have been featured in numerous fashion shows, magazines, and advertisements. He continues to push the boundaries of fashion and is widely recognized as one of the most talented and innovative designers of his time.