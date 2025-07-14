Jennifer Aniston’s Growing Romance with Curtis Revealed by Close Source

The 56-year-old actress has been seeing Curtis for a few months now, after being introduced by a mutual friend. A source close to the couple shared the details of their blossoming romance with People Magazine, revealing how their connection grew over time. According to the insider, Aniston and Curtis’ relationship took off after the actress was introduced to his work in self-help and awareness.

“They’ve been seeing each other for a few months now. They were introduced by a friend and started as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. She’s really into self-help and wellness. They are dating, but it’s still casual,” the source explained.

It seems Aniston’s interest in Curtis was sparked after she learned more about his work. The source added that while Aniston has been happy being on her own, she’s open to the idea of sharing her life with someone special, but only when it feels right. “Jen’s in a very good place right now — grounded, fulfilled, and very happy,” they noted.

For those who aren’t familiar with Curtis, he is a hypnotherapist, and his career is a big departure from the type of men Aniston has been linked to in the past. Despite their different backgrounds, it seems their relationship is off to a positive start, with both of them focused on living a balanced and happy life.