Trump and Melania Make Surprise Appearance at Major Soccer Event as U.S. Preps for Historic Sports Year

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump made a grand appearance at the FIFA Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, marking another high-profile event as the U.S. prepares to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The couple traveled from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster to East Rutherford, New Jersey, to watch the intense matchup between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. The FIFA Club World Cup pits top club teams against each other, but it’s different from the FIFA World Cup, which focuses on national teams, reported CBS News.

The Trumps were seen waving to the crowd as they took their seats at the game. MetLife Stadium, which hosted the Club World Cup final, is set to be the venue for the men’s 2026 FIFA World Cup final. This will be the first time the U.S. hosts the event since 1994, and it coincides with the 250th anniversary of the country’s founding next year.

Trump had no major events planned for the day aside from attending the soccer match. However, his visit coincided with the one-year anniversary of a close call in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a would-be assassin’s bullet came just a quarter inch from killing him. While the president did not mark the anniversary publicly, he reflected on the experience during an interview with his daughter-in-law, Lara, on Fox News.

“Well, it was unforgettable,” Trump said, recalling the terrifying moment. “I didn’t know exactly what was going on. I got whacked. There’s no question about that. Fortunately, I got down quickly. People were screaming, and I got down quickly, fortunately, because I think they shot eight bullets.”

Throughout his second term, Trump has become a regular at major sporting events, including the Super Bowl and UFC fights. Sunday’s appearance at the FIFA Club World Cup final was his first major FIFA event this year. Trump has long been a sports fan and has ramped up his attendance at big sports events, especially UFC competitions, partly due to his friendly relationship with UFC CEO Dana White.

Earlier this year, Trump announced plans to host a UFC fight at the White House next year as part of celebrations for America’s 250th birthday. In addition to hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2026, the U.S. is also set to host the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and the 2034 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.