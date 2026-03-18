Chelsea Handler says property she bought from RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines came with problems

Comedian Chelsea Handler recently revealed that a Los Angeles home she purchased from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, turned out to be a major headache.

Handler discussed the experience during a recent episode of her podcast Dear Chelsea, while speaking with guest Denis Leary. The topic came up during a phone call with a listener who complained about seeing Kennedy at her gym, prompting Handler to share her own story involving the couple.

“I still have not lived in this house,” Handler explained, describing the situation as far more complicated than she had expected when she bought the property five years ago.

According to the comedian, the house had serious structural and environmental problems that only came to light after the purchase was completed.

Chelsea Handler recently revealed that a Los Angeles home she purchased from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

“That’s how fucked-up this house was, the idea that this guy is in charge of the health of our country when he didn’t even have a proper foundation at his house,” Handler said in the March 5 episode.

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Handler said inspectors later informed her that the property had major environmental concerns. “The most toxic environment,” she recalled being told, adding that professionals advised her she could not move into the home “for at least two years.”

The situation was so unusual that some visitors even suggested the property might be cursed. “I’m not exaggerating any of this,” Handler continued. “It was a disaster, and I didn’t know it going in because everything was, you know, under wraps.”

The transaction itself was handled quietly, as both the buyer and the seller used trusts in the real estate deal. Handler said she later realized who had previously owned the home. “So I have my own issues with RFK Jr.,” she added.

Handler said the final straw came when she discovered an outdoor storage structure on the property that she claims was not legally permitted. “So now we have to remove his illegal bullshit from my property, and I’m like, how did they not find this upon the first inspection?” she said.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and wife Cheryl Hines and (Lower row, L-R) former U.S. Secretary of State (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The comedian also recalled receiving a note left by Hines after the sale was completed. She said the actress had “the audacity” to write, “Let us know if there’s anything we can do for you, Chelsea.” Handler joked that she had a clear answer in mind.

“I’m like, ‘Yeah, how about a fucking foundation?’” Handler recalled. “That’s something you could do for me. Anyway, I’m not angry about it or anything. I’m totally over it.”

According to Realtor, Handler purchased the home in the affluent Brentwood, Los Angeles area’s Mandeville Canyon neighbourhood for about $5.9 million.

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