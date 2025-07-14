Mom Stabs Daughter to Death with Husband’s Sword in Ohio Attack

A mother in Ohio has been charged with murder after she allegedly stabbed her daughter in the back with her husband’s “short sword,” leading to the daughter’s death.

According to Law & Crime, 49-year-old Terry Niner reportedly called 911 after the incident on July 10, telling police about the altercation she had with her daughter, 32-year-old Ayla Mangan. During the call, Niner mentioned that she and her daughter had fought in the past over “some dumb stuff.”

The Repository obtained Niner’s criminal complaint and police report, which included details of the 911 call. “Please help us, please,” Niner allegedly told the dispatcher.

The dispatcher asked, “Did you cut her?” to which Niner responded, “No, I grabbed the knife from her, and she went to throw herself backwards because she’s autistic. And when she went to throw herself backwards, it got her. And I thought it only cut her a little bit.”

However, it wasn’t just Terry Niner facing scrutiny. Her husband, Francis Niner, Ayla’s stepfather, is also reportedly facing an obstruction charge. Investigators claim he withheld information and was being “untruthful” in an effort to protect his wife. According to the complaint, Terry Niner had a collection of swords displayed in the home, and the sword used in the attack was hanging in the living room.

Canton police arrested the Niners on Thursday, and both are scheduled to appear in court on July 16.

“The allegations are very serious,” said Elise Hamilton, senior trial counsel in the Canton Law Department, at Niner’s bond hearing. Hamilton also confirmed that Ayla Mangan, who was autistic, had the functional level of a 13-year-old.