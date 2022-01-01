Jennifer Lopez reveals how Ben Affleck proposed

The “Jenny from the Block” singer has shared details of how Ben Affleck proposed to her for the second time. On a Saturday night, “while at my favorite place on Earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” she wrote in the latest edition of her newsletter, “On the JLo.”

“I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?'” she wrote. “I said ‘YES of course that’s a YES.'”

Lopez continued that she was “smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole,” adding the proposal was “nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined … just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other.”

Last Friday, Lopez confirmed she and Affleck have engaged again, which came about a year after they rekindled their romance. They first dated in the early 2000s and got engaged in 2002, but they called things off before the wedding.

Since then, Lopez married Marc Anthony, getting divorced in 2014, while Affleck married Jennifer Garner, getting divorced in 2018. Both have children from their previous marriages.

Lopez wrote in the newsletter that she and Affleck are both “very lucky people” who “got a second chance at true love.” She previously said in February she felt a proposal should not be done publicly and should instead be a “sacred, intimate thing.”

In 2002, she described Affleck’s first proposal as “traditional, but also in a very spectacular way, as of course, Ben would do it.”