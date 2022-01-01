Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Pack on the PDA in Her Latest Instagram

Last week, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their first public appearance together at the Hollywood premiere of “The Kardashians.”

It looks like the pair enjoyed dinner after the premiere at famed hot spot Jon & Vinny’s.

Along with posting two Instagram photos of them cozying up together in a corner booth, she wrote on Monday, “late nite snack.”

Kardashian just opened up on their relationship in an interview with Hoda Kotb on her podcast “Making Space.”

She admitted, “I think that you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on. And so when it did happen, we were kind of, like, ‘Oh, my God, I wasn’t planning on this. And this isn’t even what I was thinking of,’ and it just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun.”

A year ago, Kim filed for divorce from ex-Kanye West. She took her time before dating again.

She told Hoda, “I took, you know, 10 months or something before I dated or talked to anyone. And I just wanted that time to really figure out and go through the motions: ‘Am I making the right decision? How do I feel about this?’ So once I went through all of the motions, I finally was, like, ‘OK, guys, I am so ready to meet someone.’ And I randomly did.”

Kardashian is doing her best to keep her relationship with Pete off the radar. She explained, “I do think that I am holding, you know, a little bit more close to my heart on certain aspects of my relationship with Pete, and it feels good just to know that, like, we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that, like, not a lot of people know about.”

Kardashian is having “so much fun” with Davidson, who also goes on errands with her! She shared, “We were driving in the car yesterday and I just, like, looked at him and I was like, ‘Thank you.’ And he was like, ‘What?’ And I was like, ‘For running errands with me, like, this is so much fun just to, like, go to a doctor’s appointment or go to the dentist and just, like, run errands.”

Kim also gave some love advice to Hoda, who called off her engagement with Joel Schiffman in January. She noted, “We all know someone that’s been through a really hard time in relationships and everyone’s been OK and everyone comes out OK. So you just have to, like, let yourself go and open yourself up to receive something and just be a good person and you’ll get that back.”

In another recent interview with Robin Roberts, Kim described herself as a “relationship kind of girl.” She added, “I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them. Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. And, it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”

The new season of “The Kardashians” will focus on the beginning of their relationship so viewers will see “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.”

She told Variety, “I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”

They have been dating since at least October.

“Extra’s” Katie Krause recently spoke with Kim, her sisters, and their mom about who could get married next after Kourtney and Travis Barker.

Kim stressed, “You just never know with this family.”