Brooke Shield’s Shocking Health Update

Brooke Shields just cannot catch a break. The actress has been recovering from a broken bone and infection, and it seems she has hit a plateau in her healing process.

The actress, 55, broke her femur back in February while working out on a balance board. The injury was so bad that she had feared she would not be able to walk again, though she is recovering in a positive direction.

“I’m on another plateau,” Shields recently told People magazine. “I’m now with no crutches and no cane, and I’m starting to work out again. But … there’s bone soreness and there’s a lot of weakness.”

She has been in physical therapy to regain her strength in the leg, and fortunately has been making great progress through her efforts.

Shields told the media outlet, “I’m able to stand on that leg fully and balance, and I’m getting all of that back and just kinetically getting more connected again and reeducating all of my muscles to fire appropriately again.”

“It’s been a lot of work, though,” she continues. “You really have to do it every day and you have to have a mindset because it can be very frustrating.”

She also explained that the recovery process is very slow, and it has taught her to have more patience.

Shields’ recovery was even more daunting after she suffered a staph infection, which required blood transfusions. She had to be hospitalized for weeks at a time.

It seems that now Shields’ recovery is going uphill and she can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“I now know that, okay, it’s going to take a while for me to be able to fully be as strong as I used to be. But every day it’s a little bit better and I’m beginning each day to start fresh,” she told People.