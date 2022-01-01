Hillary Clinton, a former presidential candidate, said Democrats should concentrate on winning elections and not make the transgender discussion a priority.

Clinton made the remarks in an extensive interview with the Financial Times, which was published on Friday. The reporter quizzed Clinton on her views on several of the issues that Democrats have championed on a national level but that are unpopular with the majority of Americans.

“Democrats seem to be going out of their way to lose elections by elevating activist causes, notably the transgender debate, which are relevant only to a small minority. What sense does it make to depict JK Rowling as a fascist?” the reporter asked.



“We are standing on the precipice of losing our democracy, and everything that everybody else cares about then goes out the window,” Clinton responded. “Look, the most important thing is to win the next election. The alternative is so frightening that whatever does not help you win should not be a priority.”

Clinton’s press office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

In recent months, Clinton has developed a habit of criticizing the Democratic Party’s more radical members. She warned in December that progressive Democrats could lose elections for the Party in 2022.

“I think that it is a time for some careful thinking about what wins elections, and not just in deep-blue districts where a Democrat and a liberal Democrat, or so-called progressive Democrat, is going to win,” Clinton said at the time. “I understand why people want to argue for their priorities. That’s what they believe they were elected to do.”

“Look, I’m all about having a vigorous debate. I think it’s good, and it gives people a chance to be part of the process,” she added. “But, at the end of the day it means nothing if we don’t have a Congress that will get things done, and we don’t have a White House that we can count on to be sane and sober and stable and productive.”

As per the deadline, Clinton’s remarks came just days after President Joe Biden signed an executive order restricting transgender drugs and operations for minors, claiming Republicans “bully kids.”

Several Republican-led states have pushed to ban hormone treatments and gender transition surgery for minors, as well as prevent males who are transgender from competing in women’s sports.

According to polls, Americans overwhelmingly oppose transgender males competing in women’s sports.