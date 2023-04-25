Prince Harry’s Exit From Royal Life Is Filled With Mixed Emotions for a Very Understandable Reason

Three years after leaving their top royal positions, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved to a new nation, house, career, and baby. They haven’t had much time to breathe, particularly with the continuous family conflict.

However, it’s intriguing to hear from a Sussex insider who provided true insight on how Harry’s feeling the days as tensions start to slowly (and we mean little) soften in the aftermath of King Charles III’s impending coronation. The open evaluation of his new existence provides a mixed-emotional view of how it is for him right now.

According to the makeup artist and friend of the Duchess of Sussex, Daniel Martin, “Harry has clearly found his vibe and is extremely content in California. He does, however, miss home.

It’s very obvious from the context that Harry is doing well with his little family and Meghan at his side, but it’s also logical that he has occasional homesickness. The Duke of Sussex seems to like the job he is doing now that he is not subject to the restrictions of royal life, although he does miss certain aspects of living in the UK.

According to the outlet’s sources, he has adjusted well to life in Southern California, enjoying the laid-back lifestyle of a coastal neighborhood, playing polo for a while, and the occasional In-N-Out burger. Although he has always imagined this to be his life, he still longs for his friends, family, and the cultural components of living in the UK, particularly now that he has left Frogmore Cottage. Harry’s environment allows for the coexistence of these two diametrically opposed forces, yet he doesn’t seem to be regretting leaving his regal position behind.