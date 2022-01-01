Gigi Hadid Shares Sweet Father-Daughter Moment between Zayn Malik and Khai on Father’s Day

Gigi Hadid shared a rare photo on her Instagram Stories of 22-month-old daughter Khai spending quality time with her father Zayn Malik on Father’s Day 2022.

The tattooed singer, whom the supermodel affectionately refers to as “Khai’s baba,” is seen sitting on the floor and coloring with the toddler.

As per daily mail, Gigi has only shared a handful of images of Khai on social media and has previously expressed her desire to keep her daughter out of the spotlight.

“To the Paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts, you know we have never intentionally shared our daughter’s face on social media,” she wrote in an open letter shared on Twitter last July.

“Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen.”

The supermodel, 27, and the former One Direction member, 29, welcomed their first child together in September 2020 after dating on and off since late 2015.

“To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” Zayn shared on Instagram after Khai’s birth. “The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together.”

In late 2021, the couple split up after Zayn “adamantly” denied striking Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, in a statement to TMZ. He was charged with harassment for reportedly shoving the RHOBH alum into a dresser, “causing mental anguish and physical pain,” according to a citation obtained by E! News. He pleaded no contest.

“It’s a tense situation,” a source close to the Hadid family told E! News at the time. “Gigi and Zayn are broken up but intend to co-parent Khai in a peaceful and healthy environment. They are working out custody details. They are in contact over Khai and making decisions for her.”