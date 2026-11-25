A Missouri woman who admitted to neglecting her adopted son has learned her fate in court. Catiga Arnett, 56, was sentenced on Nov. 16 to six months in jail after she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of abuse or neglect of a disabled or vulnerable person.

According to a probable cause affidavit reviewed by Law&Crime, police responded to a call from a home in Noel, Missouri, on March 7, 2025. When EMTs arrived at the home, they found Arnett’s adopted son, whose age was not provided.

According to the affidavit, Arnett’s son had spina bifida and was a paraplegic with the mental capacity of a 10-year-old child. First responders said he was found on the floor of his bedroom, wearing only an adult diaper.

The EMTs who responded to Arnett’s home said the son had a port for a colostomy bag but did not have a bag installed. He also had a catheter, “but the bag was empty with a calcified residue,” which indicated he had not urinated for “an extended period,” according to the affidavit.

Police said the son also had “extensive” pressure ulcers on his legs and other parts of his body that were so advanced that the EMTs could see tendons and bone.

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After the son was brought to Freeman Hospital, he was transferred to the Missouri Orthopedic Institute in Columbia, Missouri, for further treatment. The description of his treatment and condition was redacted in the affidavit, but it was noted that the son had both legs amputated as a result of the injuries caused by Arnett’s neglect.

Information about the son’s current condition or custody was not made public.

Arnett was arrested in July 2025. She pleaded guilty more than a year later, on Aug. 27; a nine-month cap on her sentence was included in the plea agreement.