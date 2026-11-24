Taylor Swift is facing renewed scrutiny following a Vanity Fair investigation that includes allegations of retaliation, social exclusion and manipulation from people familiar with the singer’s personal and professional life.

Published on November 23 under the title “The Mastermind”, the profile by journalist May Jeong draws on more than 100 interviews. It presents accounts that contrast with Swift’s public image, which has frequently centred on female friendship, overcoming bullying and standing up to critics.

One music industry executive described the 36-year-old singer as “truly Regina George”, comparing her to the popular antagonist from Mean Girls. Another former associate alleged that people who disagree with Swift risk losing their place in her social and professional circles.

The investigation also revisits Swift’s accounts of being bullied during childhood. Former classmate Chanice Skinner challenged that narrative, claiming the singer was part of the popular crowd at school.

The report further examines alleged tensions involving artists including Charli XCX and Olivia Rodrigo, alongside claims that some industry figures avoid working with musicians perceived as Swift’s rivals. Swift declined to respond to the magazine’s questions.

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The profile also discusses the online harassment experienced by Kayla Nicole, who dated Travis Kelce before his relationship with Swift. Nicole has previously spoken about receiving personal attacks from some Swift fans, including comments targeting her appearance and career.

In an October 2024 appearance on Angel Reese’s podcast Unapologetically Angel, Nicole said the online hostility had affected her, adding that the experience continued to trouble her.

However, the investigation does not accuse Swift of directing or organising harassment against Nicole.

The allegations have renewed discussion about the contrast between Swift’s public advocacy against bullying and the behaviour of some members of her fanbase. The claims remain accounts from sources interviewed by the magazine rather than independently established findings.