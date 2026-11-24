Former White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia drew a wave of online mockery Monday after she got the name of a journalist wrong while accusing him of driving the investigation into her credentials.

Zacharia appeared on Real America’s Voice, where she was asked about the California Bar Association’s ongoing investigation into whether she lied about being a licensed attorney. She tried to shift blame for the probe onto Judd Legum, who writes the “Popular Information” Substack and began reporting on Zacharia’s dubious claim that she is a licensed attorney.

“Where did it all begin? Well, if you go back, it all started with this guy Judd Legman,” Zacharia said, mispronouncing Legum’s name. She described him as a “John Podesta operative,” a reference to the former Clinton White House chief of staff.

“He wrote the initial, long Substack discussing what he thought was a problem,” she added. She also invoked Legum’s earlier reporting on the “Russiagate hoax,” in what appeared to be an effort to discredit him.

This is also how I will explain to my kids where babies come from Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human: — James Goodwin (@jamesgoodwin.bsky.social) 2026-11-23T20:16:08.489Z

Critics on social media quickly seized on the moment.

“Show respect — the man’s name is Jugg Logmon,” Casey Sieler, editor of the Times Union, posted on Bluesky, poking fun at the error.

Jack Jenkins, national reporter for Religion News Service, also weighed in on the platform.

“I’m hardly perfect with names, but I can’t say I’ve ever heard a flub exactly like that,” Jenkins posted on Bluesky.

Others focused on the risks of Zacharia speaking publicly while under investigation. Bradley Moss, a lawyer in Washington, D.C., noted that some of her claims could be used against her in court.

“I know she’s not a licensed attorney, but you think somewhere someone would have advised her to talk to a licensed attorney and to stop giving these media interviews while under investigation,” Moss posted on Bluesky.

James Goodwin, policy director at the Center for Progressive Reform, found the remarks humorous.

“This is also how I will explain to my kids where babies come from,” Goodwin posted on Bluesky.

The California Bar Association’s investigation into whether Zacharia misrepresented her status as a licensed attorney is ongoing. Legum’s reporting on the matter was among the first to raise questions about her claim, and Zacharia’s televised comments have now put both her explanation and her handling of the journalist’s name under public scrutiny.