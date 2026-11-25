Influencer Christie Miller has died at the age of 60 after documenting her battle with stage four breast cancer on social media.

The content creator announced her own death through a pre-recorded video shared on Instagram on November 23, 2026.

In the emotional farewell, Miller addressed her followers directly, explaining that the video meant she had passed away.

She also shared memories of her late husband, Mark Miller, who died in 2025 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

“If you are seeing this video it means that I am dead,” she said. “That’s right. I have crossed the veil. I am sitting with my sweetie.”

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Miller was diagnosed with cancer in 2022 and used her social media platforms to document her experience.

Despite her illness, she maintained an optimistic outlook and described feeling “absolute bliss” and having “no regret” about her life.

She encouraged followers to accept grief while continuing to appreciate the positive moments they had shared.

“What I know for sure is, life is great. Life is whatever we make it,” she said.

Miller also spoke about love, peace, gratitude and joy, explaining that happiness could exist alongside grief and the reality of dying.

Dressed in a colourful piñata costume, the self-described Chief Joy Officer ended her message with advice encouraging people to embrace life without worrying excessively about others’ opinions.

“My last bit of advice for you is go out there and live your life,” she shared. “Feel the fear and do it anyway.”

She concluded with a simple message for her followers: “Go out there and find joy every single day.”