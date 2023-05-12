The outcome of Prince Harry’s legal case indicates that his claims of media leaks from the Royal Family were valid all along

Prince Harry has been vindicated in his recent court case against the Daily Mirror, which he had filed for “unlawful information gathering” about his life from 1995 through 2011.

Andrew Green KC, representing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), confirmed that many articles were indeed sourced from information disclosed by or on behalf of royal households or members of the royal family.

This validates what Harry has been saying all along, as he had revealed in his memoir “Spare” and Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan” how the palace operates with the media and sells family secrets for positive headlines. In his court documents, Harry had also mentioned that MGN’s tactics for gathering information, which included hiring a private detective, had led to his depression and paranoia, and resulted in the end of his relationship with then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

Furthermore, the constant selling of their private lives had resulted in their circle of friends becoming smaller and friendships being lost. This led Davy to conclude that a royal life was not for her. Prince Harry has consistently criticized the Royal Rota and his family for their dirty tactics and their cozy relationship with the press. It is believed that Queen Camilla’s close relationship with the likes of Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan is part of her image rehabilitation.

While MGN has apologized to Harry, no one from the royal family has yet done so. Perhaps they do not want to acknowledge how they are actually doing business with the tabloids. Harry, on the other hand, can now feel vindicated in his claims and may be quietly celebrating his victory from his home in Montecito, California.