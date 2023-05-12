Womenz Magazine

Joy Behar, co-host of “The View,” has altered her stance after originally supporting the CNN town hall featuring former President Donald Trump

by Alex Williams
Joy Behar
(Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images)

During the latest episode of The View, co-host Joy Behar offered an apology to Sunny Hostin for defending CNN’s decision to hold a town hall with former President Donald Trump. On a previous episode, Behar had claimed that CNN was exercising the First Amendment by featuring Trump’s views as the Republican front-runner.

However, Behar quickly changed her stance after witnessing the audience, which she referred to as “his cult,” and their Trump-friendly behavior. She also questioned whether Trump had committed defamation by smearing E. Jean Carroll during the event, especially since a jury had found him liable for sexually abusing Carroll the day before. Via Deadline:

Moreover, Behar criticized CNN’s choice to stack the crowd with Republican and supposedly undecided voters. Other co-hosts also challenged Alyssa Farah Griffin’s praise for moderator Kaitlan Collins’ performance, accusing her of being unprepared and CNN of not fact-checking Trump in real-time.

Alex Jane