Viktor & Rolf Mariage Fall Winter 2023-24

Viktor&Rolf’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection encompasses voluminous ballgowns adorned with feathered airy organza flower embellishment, elegant mermaid gowns that are embroidered with crystalized winter dew flowers, and bold mini dresses. The curated offering is invigorated with a sense of sophisticated simplicity that merges signature Viktor&Rolf influences.

Threads of inspiration stem from Viktor&Rolf’s Haute Couture collections. Signature Viktor&Rolf bows, originating from Couture, cascade down clean silhouettes into elongated trains. In addition, luxurious fabrics, including Italian silk Mikado, are woven into the designs.

Focusing on Viktor&Rolf’s ethos of conscious design, the Fall/Winter collection strengthens an ongoing collaboration with LENZING’s new eco-filament TENCELTM LUXE. This season, a selection of bridal gowns is crafted from a sustainably sourced crepe woven with the responsible filament yarn. The depth of pure white of these garments represents the original color shade of the TENCELTM LUXE filament, avoiding chemical bleaching and safeguarding the environment further.