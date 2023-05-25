Biographer Predicts Prince Harry Will Lose Another Case

Prince Harry’s reputation is facing a significant decline, according to a renowned royal biographer and commentator.

During an appearance on “Dan Wootton Tonight,” Tom Bower, a British journalist, and writer, criticized Prince Harry while discussing the recent news of the Duke of Sussex losing his legal battle to personally fund his police protection in the UK.

Bower, the author of “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors,” expressed little surprise at Prince Harry’s legal defeat and predicted a similar outcome for his second case against the UK government.

“As we anticipated last week, he was bound to lose the case against the government,” Bower stated to host Dan Wootton. “I am certain he will also lose his second case against the government.”

Prince Harry’s second legal claim against the UK government pertains to a hearing scheduled for July 2022. In this case, the duke challenges the Home Office’s decision to withdraw publicly-funded protection after he stepped back from royal duties in 2020. The case is yet to be heard in court, as reported by People.

Bower also discussed the upcoming cross-examination of Prince Harry in the ongoing joint lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), the publisher of the Daily Mirror. The lawsuit involves allegations of historical phone hacking, and the court proceedings began earlier this month.

“One can hope that Andrew Green, the lawyer representing the Mirror, will subject Harry to intense scrutiny as he has never experienced before,” commented Bower, a former BBC journalist and television producer. “What we are witnessing is the erosion of the magic and allure surrounding Harry. It marks the beginning of the end for his reputation.”

Bower further criticized Prince Harry, stating that there is currently nothing appealing about him and that he comes across as a cliché or someone unpleasant. Bower referred to Prince Harry’s recent outburst in New York, which he believed demonstrated the prince’s unbalanced state.

Bower referred to the controversy surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claims of a “near catastrophic” two-hour car chase with aggressive paparazzi in New York City on May 16. However, their allegations faced skepticism, with Whoopi Goldberg among those casting doubt on their account.

“I think people in New York know that if car chases were possible, we would all make it to the theater on time,” remarked Goldberg on “The View.”

Some security experts suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could have avoided security issues had they stayed at a nearby hotel instead of a friend’s private residence that night.

Unnamed law enforcement sources cited by the New York Post’s Page Six claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed at a friend’s house after being allegedly denied a discounted room at the Carlyle, a favored hotel of Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.