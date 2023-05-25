Megan Fox Makes a Striking Red Carpet Return, Flaunting a Sculpted Look in Sheer Gown

Megan Fox’s red carpet style is back in full force, and she proved it at a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch party in New York City. This event marked one of the first public appearances of Megan and her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly since rumors of a split surfaced earlier this year.

For the glamorous occasion, Fox donned a mesmerizing black gown designed by LaQuan Smith. The ensemble featured a sheer mesh long-sleeve bodice with chic black panel cuffs on the arms, complemented by a plunging scooped neckline.

The gown gracefully extended into a sleek black sheath skirt with a subtle train. Opting for minimal accessories, she adorned a single chunky silver ring, allowing the dress to steal the spotlight. Completing the look, she wore black platform-heeled sandals.

In terms of her beauty look, the Jennifer’s Body star showcased her dyed long tresses in a captivating burnt-orange shade, styling them with soft curls cascading over her shoulders. She also sported a bubblegum-pink manicure with an abstract black design.

Although Kelly didn’t walk the red carpet with Fox, he was photographed inside the event, standing beside her. He exuded his own style, wearing a white dress shirt, a white pinstriped blazer, a pearl Vivienne Westwood choker necklace, and silver earrings.

Rumors about the couple’s split started circulating when Fox removed all traces of Kelly from her Instagram account earlier this year, shortly after their joint red carpet-appearance at the Grammys. However, recent sightings of the couple on low-key outings suggest a possible reconciliation, capturing moments of their rekindled romance.