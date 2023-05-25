Wendy Williams Humiliated $500M Rich ‘Single Ladies’ Singer, Said She Has “Fifth Grade Education”

Beyoncé first gained recognition as a member of the girl group, ‘Destiny’s Child’, and then her star continued to rise as a solo performer, entrepreneur, and better half of rap mogul Jay-Z. Despite having millions of fans all over the world, this superstar also receives criticism from time to time.

There are some notable men and women who appear to despise Beyoncé, including legendary singers, and of course, aspiring members of the entertainment industry. One such critic was Wendy Williams, the blunt talk show host, who once said some less-than-kind things about the CUFF IT singer.

She is well known for her ‘brutally honest’ nature.

Back in 2012, Williams admitted to the audience during a talk show that she enjoys Queen B (Beyoncé). But here’s the catch: Right after that, she blatantly called Beyoncé an ‘unintelligent’ person with an education equivalent to a fifth grader. Say what?

When Wendy Williams Slammed Beyoncé

Wendy Williams has never been one to hold back on her opinions. That is especially accurate in the case of Beyoncé. Williams has criticized the 41-year-old artist on numerous occasions over the years. But her biggest jab came in 2012, when she slammed the singer’s way of speaking during a preview of her HBO documentary, Life Is But a Dream.

Williams began one of her signature, Hot Topics segments with, “I am a Beyoncé fan. I’m going to be watching this documentary — because fortunately one of the TVs in our kitchen has closed captioning, so I’ll be able to understand what she says.”