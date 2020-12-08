Womenz Magazine

Hailey Bieber’s unmissable romantic picture with her man will fill your heart with love vibes

Supermodel Hailey Bieber shared another loved up photo of herself  with  husband Justin Bieber, showing her getting cozy with her sweet heart.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Hailey posted a selfie with her hubby Justin Bieber. In the picture, the married couple can be seen cuddling close.

Hailey tried to display her romantic mood as she is seen  leaning on her better half’s shoulder in the sweet picture.

The celebrity couple enjoys marital bliss to the fullest. They also love to spend mos of time together. Justin and Hiley also enjoyed their quarantine period in their sweet home together.

In the latest picture,  the ‘Yummy’ singer is seen providing a strong and warm shoulder for his ladylove to lean on. Hailey looks stunning in the pose.

During a his appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Justin had spoken very candidly about why he and Hailey are waiting it out before having kids and starting a family.

Hailey Bieber also shared another photo of herself in  a white outfit, looking breathtakingly beautiful.

