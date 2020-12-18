Megxit Miracle: Prince Harry Reaches New Milestone After Royal Exit

Prince Harry has reached a new milestone and it is not a business deal or baby news. It is such an amazing victory for Prince Harry to achieve it. let find out what is actually milestone that he reached.

The 36-year-old dad-of-one is currently living in his $14 million mansions in Montecito and his wife, Meghan Markle, and their one-year-old son, Archie.

Although he is the father of a son, he perpetually wants to do something big. Despite coronavirus he really achieves this. The haters are astounded and abhorring how he would do that.

The Duke of Sussex’s time in the US is now considered to be his longest-ever period being away from the UK, which also marks a new milestone after quitting the royal family.

According to Newsweek, after stepping down from royal status, he shifted in California on March 26 and approximately he had spent which is his longest period to be out of Britain.