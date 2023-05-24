Royal Commentators Predict Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Will Split

Speculation about the state of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage has emerged as some royal commentators analyze recent events and behaviors.

Kara Kennedy, a digital royal reporter for Express, and Charlotte Griffiths, editor at large at Mail on Sunday, discussed the rumors surrounding the couple’s relationship. They noted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not publicly acknowledge their five-year wedding anniversary, and reports suggested that Prince Harry has a separate place to stay away from Markle.

While Prince Harry’s representative denied the claims about the separate accommodation, Kennedy expressed her belief that this could be the beginning of the end for the couple. She referred to an opinion piece by Daily Telegraph associate editor Camilla Tominey, who speculated that the marriage wouldn’t last longer than three years.

Kennedy argued that while the couple faced immense pressure, their own actions may have contributed to the strain. In contrast, she pointed out that Prince William and Kate Middleton have faced similar pressures and come out stronger.

Griffiths also noted several signs in recent months that suggest possible marital issues. She mentioned Markle not wearing her wedding ring during an important public engagement and her refusal to kiss Prince Harry when they were featured on a “kiss cam” at a basketball game. Griffiths also highlighted Markle’s absence during the promotion and backlash surrounding Prince Harry’s memoir.

Griffiths questioned why these narratives were surfacing around the couple’s five-year anniversary and suggested that if there were no issues, they would be actively countering the speculation, as they have done in the past.

Kennedy added that the warning signs have been present for longer than people realize, citing Markle’s absence during promotional interviews for the memoir and Prince Harry appearing somewhat lost without her.