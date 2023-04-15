Johnny Depp’s Ex-Wife Lori Allison Reacts To Amber Heard Legal Battle

During the pair’s highly publicized defamation trial, Hollywood actor Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Lori Allison called American actress Amber Heard “horrific” in an interview.

Allison married the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star in 1983 when she was 25 and he was 20, according to The New York Post. But, the couple separated two years later on the grounds of “irreconcilable differences.”

The 65-year-old was asked to weigh in on the 36-year-old actress when she was a guest on the “Popcorned Planet” podcast. Allison remembers genuinely enjoying Heard during the beginning of her relationship with Depp, referring to her as “she who shall not be named” throughout the whole of her interview.

“I had previously met her when I attended his home for gatherings. What was there not to adore about her? She appeared really kind and was stunning. Yet, as time passed and I learned more about her—who will not be named—he didn’t appear to be in a good mood all the time.

As I only sometimes saw him, I can’t truly say, “Alison remembered. “The things he said in court were what had the most impact on me. I think I sobbed a few times since I felt so horrible for him “Added she.

Allison said Depp was “extremely private” and that it was the correct move for him to “come out so totally” in the defamation lawsuit. She said, “I felt it would either be an amazing train catastrophe or it would go extremely nicely.