Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Her 60-Lb Weight Reduction in ‘Kardashian’ BTS Shoot

Dua Lipa isn’t the only one channeling the late ’90s and early 2000s with her design choices; Khloé Kardashian has just taken us to the year 2000, with her latest outfit imitating Britney Spears’ “Oops!…I Did It Again” music video. And we are completely smitten!

Khloé Kardashian Pours Her Curves Into Skin-Tight Red Latex Top

On March 6th, the 38-year-old Good American entrepreneur uploaded a two-image carousel on Instagram, which looks to be a preview of behind-the-scenes photo from The Kardashians, since Khloé tagged her post “Hulu” with a red heart on either side, which is where reality show can be seen. But it was her enviable figure – no doubt due to her epic 60-pound weight loss – that drew the most attention!

The photos show the mom-of-two wearing a skin-tight red latex sleeveless cropped top with a high collar, which we think Britney would wear if her iconic music video was remade now. One of Khloé’s photos shows her looking into the camera and posing seductively, while the other is a little more playful, with her making the peace sign and pouting by pursing her lips together.

Khloé wore her hair in a messy updo with a front tendril softly framing her face, styled by her go-to hairstylist Irinel de León, and her makeup was done by Ash K Holm, who has worked with Khloé on numerous occasions, as well as older sister Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox, Katy Perry, and Camila Cabello, among others.

Fan Comments

Fans were ecstatic in the comments section, as expected, and praised how stunning the reality star looked!

“Red looks so good on you,” gushed one fan. “Red is YOUR color,” wrote another, followed by the hand-praising emoji. “Stunning!” they continued, followed by the fire emoji. “Gorgeous Khloé,” wrote another fan, followed by the red heart emoji, while another added, “I can’t believe how beautiful you are.”

This isn’t Khloé’s first time wearing latex (and we’re quite sure it won’t be her last!) as the Barbiecore light pink dress she wore to a celebration of her hair stylist, Andrew Fitzsimmons, in Los Angeles last summer is still living rent-free in our minds!

Perhaps Khloé wasn’t channeling Britney at all in her recent Instagram photos, but rather her elder sister Kim Kardashian, who posted a photo of herself posing in a red and black zebra print latex catsuit back in September last year.