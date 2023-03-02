Kate Middleton and Prince William visits Wales as they desperately ‘want to move on’ from Prince Harry’s drama

Kate Middleton and Prince William will not be discouraged from carrying out their responsibilities because of Prince Harry’s slander! On Tuesday, February 28, the two visited the Brynawel Rehabilitation Centre in Wales, where they met with staff and clients and learned about the facility’s services.

As OK! reported, the couple is furious at Harry for shading both of them in his book, but they’ve yet to officially comment on the matter. “So much has been said that at this stage, I think they just want to move on,” a source previously spilled to a news outlet of the scenario. “The whole situation is very sad, but it’s business as usual.”

The parents of three both flashed their trademark smiles, with the Prince of Wales dressed in a long coat over his blue tie and shirt, and the brunette beauty dressed warmly in a white turtleneck sweater, cream coat, and black and white skirt.

Kate accessorized with jewelry, black gloves, and a little black pocketbook, and they both wore yellow flowers pinned to their coats. The couple then proceeded to the property’s new gardens, where patients will be able to grow their own fruit! The area is next to a “communal sensory and herbal garden, a mud kitchen, and an interactive learning” area.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock (10013427bg)

“The allotments and garden are being developed over the coming months and will offer free and low-cost gardening therapy and mental health support sessions for the Centre’s service users and their families,” detailed the royal family’s official blog post about the visit. “In time, residents from the local and wider community who are experiencing mental ill health, low confidence or isolation will also have access to the garden through GP referrals.”

The couple also visited the fitness facility, where, despite their formal wear, they both attended a spin class!

“Their Royal Highnesses then officially opened a new family room which has been designed by a bereaved family who lost their father in a tragic road accident,” the monarchy’s website shared. “The room has been created as a safe space for families, nurses, and volunteers and The Prince and Princess sat down with the family who designed the room, along with the nurses and volunteers who have helped them since losing their father.”