Kate Middleton Rocks a Glamorous Look with Crimson Nails at Church Service

Royal watchers are outraged by this alleged protocol violation. On Easter Sunday, Princess Kate Middleton was photographed leaving for a church service while wearing crimson nail paint.

The 41-year-old looked stunning in royal blue attire as she attended the religious event with her husband Prince William, 40, and their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Royal Louis, 4.

Yet, many royalists were disturbed by the beauty’s striking red-tipped fingers because it is commonly believed that the late Queen Elizabeth II detested vivid nail varnish.

The queen, according to several sites, insisted that other royal women wear the light pink Essie shade “Ballet Slippers” and expected others to do the same.

Middleton received some criticism on social media for allegedly falling short of the mark. One user wrote: “Too bad the whole [royal family photo op] is marred by Kate’s blatant red nail paint. Kate Middleton has embarrassed the entire family by breaking convention. Shocking.”

Too bad the whole photo op is ruined by Kate’s brazen red nail polish. It’s not protocol and Kate Middleton has shamed the entire family. Shocking. — Honorable Grandma Official 💙🍷 (@JoeKamalaTicket) April 10, 2023

“Meghan [Markle] was butchered for ‘breaking protocol’ merely for wearing a nail color that wasn’t pink,” yelled one person in fury. Now that Kate Middleton is sporting red nail paint, when will we be informed how brave and courageous this is?

Some, though, commended the princess for her audacious action. Kate Middleton’s nails are painted crimson. One person said, “The nobility will not grow less noble, but more immersed in the alterations. Accompanying the changing times, modernizing and inventing, is necessary.

Meghan was slaughtered for “breaking protocol “ just for wearing a nail polish that wasn’t pink. Now here is Kate Middleton wearing red nail polish, willl we be told of how bold and daring this is? — Lorna (@Lorna69321235) April 9, 2023

Middleton may not have violated protocol after all, according to historical expert Marlene Koenig, who recently disclosed to Town & Country that there are no formal restrictions on the type of varnish the royals may wear.

The royal family’s representatives have been contacted by Post for more information. Together with King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, Princess Kate, Prince William, and their children attended the Easter Sunday service.

Less than a month remains till Charles’ coronation ceremony is scheduled to take place. The ceremony is scheduled to take place in Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6. In the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s passing in September at the age of 96, it will signify the formal transfer of title and authority to the King, according to the BBC.

Prince Harry and his bride, Meghan Markle, may or may not attend the coronation; nonetheless, a source informed Page Six last week that the arrangements are “finalizing.”

As a result of the publication of Harry’s memoir “Spare” and the couple’s Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” Harry and Markle’s relationship with the royal family has reached an all-time low.

(Getty)

An informant claimed to the Evening Standard shortly after the publication of “Spare” that Charles had “no inclination to interact” with Harry.

In the new book “Our King,” by royal journalist Robert Jobson, it is discussed how only last week it was said that Harry was “infuriated” that his father would not hire Markle.