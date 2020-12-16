Megxit healed broken ties between Prince Harry and William after intense family fiasco?

Prince Harry and William were having a dispute or angry with each other, since the time difference began surfacing between the two. As per experts, Harry and his better half Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family (Megxit) has recuperated the Duke of Sussex’s ties with senior sibling.

As revealed by Vanity Fair, the brothers’ relationship is “obviously superior to it was.”

both are now in frequent contact and the Sussex family has also sent Christmas gifts to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s family. A friend told the tabloid. “I have no uncertainty they will be video calling each other over Christmas,”

They went on to shed light on Prince Harry’s thoughts a year after the shocking departure.

“There are certain things he misses, yet nothing so much that he laments moving,” said the friend. “He’s found a kindred spirit in Meghan, , they are making another life. That is so energizing for them both.”