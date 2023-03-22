Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Alleged Coronation “Demands” Have the Palace Spiraling Per Usual

If you’re someone who pays attention to royal news (and by that, I mean royal drama), you obviously know there’s been a lot of speculation about whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will show up at King Charles’s coronation on May 6. While the couple’s spokesperson recently confirmed that they have, in fact, been invited*, they haven’t confirmed whether they’ll actually attend.

But apparently, Meghan and Harry have some (pretty reasonable, TBH) “demands.” Specifically, their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are included in the ceremony, and their entire family is included on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

But according to a source who spoke to OK! magazine (via The Sun), Archie and Lilibet’s inclusion in the ceremony has “never been a bone of contention” because small children don’t attend royal events of this scale “due to restlessness and tantrums.”

As for the balcony thing…TBD.

“The Palace is trying to wrap up negotiations as quickly as possible because they can’t go right up to the wire,” a source said. “It could lead to chaos. It could very well be that it ends in a stalemate and they won’t attend. But the Palace is doing everything in its power to not let that happen. However, what the Sussexes are pushing for is for them to be included with the rest of the family at the Palace later that day. It’s also Prince Archie’s birthday on coronation day so they would like some kind of nod to that at a lunch or drinks reception. Even if it’s just a happy birthday mention.”

Seems reasonable enough!