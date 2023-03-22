Jenelle Evans Gets Full Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years in the Care of Grandmother Barbara Evans

Jenelle Evans now has custody of her oldest child. On Sunday, the former Teen Mom actress, 31, shared an emotional moment in her life on Instagram and TikTok, announcing that she had been given full custody of her 13-year-old son Jace.



“#MyHappyEnding ITS OFFICIAL! Thanks, everyone for the support! Words can’t describe how happy I truly am. Our family is complete now! Thank you, mom. ❤️😭,” she captioned the video.

Set to Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” Jenelle can be seen signing paperwork and explaining to her mother, Barbara Evans, that she is “completely fine” with the choice.

“She’s like, ‘I’m ready to have my freedom. I’m ready to go on a cruise.’ And she and her friend have a cruise already planned.”

Jenelle then turns to face the camera, tears running down her cheeks as she shows the official documents. “It’s done. It’s done,” she says through tears.

She also has a 6-year-old daughter, Ensley, with husband David Eason, and an 8-year-old son, Kaiser, with ex Nathan Griffith. She is also the stepmother to Eason’s 15-year-old daughter, Maryssa.

Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019 when her husband was killed by their family dog for attacking their kid in the face. Daily Mail sacked Eason in 2018 because he reportedly sent homophobic comments.

She temporarily lost custody of her children as a result of the controversy, and she and Eason later reunited.