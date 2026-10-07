Woman arrested for impersonating substitute teacher at Milwaukee school, says she was “bored”

A 23-year-old Wisconsin woman is accused of walking into a Milwaukee high school, posing as a substitute teacher and making inappropriate and offensive comments to students, according to police.

Amy L. Jones is charged with impersonating a public employee and five counts of exposing children to harmful descriptions. The alleged incident took place on Sept. 24 at Rufus King International High School in Milwaukee.

The principal contacted the agency that supplies substitute teachers, which confirmed Jones did not work for it, police said.

Jones allegedly arrived that morning and told office staff she was there as a sub. She was assigned to a fifth-floor classroom, according to Law and Crime.

Students later complained that she allegedly used “profane language, racial slurs, sexually derogatory statements and organized students by race and gender in class.” She also bragged about “having felonies and being okay with going to jail,” police wrote.

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Her comments were “making the whole class uncomfortable,” the affidavit stated.

One student recorded a video that allegedly shows Jones swearing, calling a student “fat” and describing sexual acts to boys in the classroom. She also allegedly told a student to “shut the f— up.”

“He reported that she was making racist remarks toward white students and said they were ‘white as s—’ and called them ‘white motherf—ers,'” investigators wrote.

Students also noted that another teacher stayed in the room for about 20 minutes during the first class, and Jones’ demeanor changed once that teacher left, according to the affidavit.

Jones allegedly asked students if anyone had marijuana, because the class was “so f—ing lame and annoying.”

Students alerted school staff, who then realized she was not a real substitute, police said. Officers escorted her out of the building. Staff said she once attended the school as a student.

The principal said Jones was “lucky” because an extra substitute was needed that day and staff believed she was legitimate, according to the affidavit.

When police interviewed her a few days later, Jones appeared proud. She felt the incident would make her “famous” and “she seemed to be excited about that,” police wrote. Officers noted it was more likely she would be “infamous.”

“Amy was very excited about that thought, snapping her fingers and dancing,” the affidavit said. “She said she can’t wait to get out.”

She said she carried out the alleged stunt because she was “bored.”

“Amy stated she went to the school because she was bored,” police wrote. “She stated she hates kids and she just wanted to ‘f— around.'”

Jones was arrested and taken to the Milwaukee County Jail, where she remains. Her next court date is set for Oct. 20.

Milwaukee Public Schools shared a statement from the principal with parents, obtained by Fox.

“We will continue to take all appropriate action to ensure that Rufus King International High School remains a safe and welcoming place for our students and staff,” the statement said.