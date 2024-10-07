Country Star Garth Brooks Faces S*xual Assault Lawsuit as Trisha Yearwood Sells Property Amid Controversy

The country music star, 60, sold her 6,553-square-foot property on Wednesday, October 2, just a day before news of a lawsuit against her husband surfaced. Garth, 62, is facing legal action from his former hairstylist and makeup artist, who accuses him of rape, s*xual assault, and battery.

Trisha initially purchased the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate five years before her 2005 wedding to Garth. She listed the home in May 2023 for $4.5 million, nearly double her purchase price. The listing price later dropped to $3.95 million in April and again to $3.8 million in September. The final sale closed at $3.334 million, according to Page Six.

The property sits on 4.42 acres of private, manicured grounds and has undergone significant remodeling and modernization. It features expansive living spaces and a chef’s kitchen equipped with high-end Wolf appliances, including a double oven, six-burner cooktop, warming drawer, gourmet microwave, and a Sub-Zero refrigerator.

The couple primarily resides on a 300-acre estate in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, which includes seven bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The lawsuit against Garth was filed by a woman identified as “Jane Roe,” who initially worked as a makeup artist for his wife before being hired directly by Garth in 2017. The complaint, submitted in California state court on October 3, alleges that Garth raped the woman, undressed in front of her, exposed his genitals, and spoke openly about s*x and his fantasies on multiple occasions in 2019, via People.

In response, Garth issued a statement to the press, claiming: “For the last two months, I have been hassled with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would look like if I didn’t write a check for millions of dollars. It’s felt like having a loaded gun waved in my face. Hush money, no matter the amount, is still hush money. To me, that means admitting to behavior I am incapable of—ugly acts no human should ever do to another.”

He also referenced a lawsuit he filed in September to prevent the “false allegations of s*xual misconduct” from being disclosed, arguing that it would “irreparably harm my reputation, family, career, and livelihood.” He explained, “We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides.”

The September 13 lawsuit described Jane Roe as “a lying extortionist” intent on damaging Garth’s professional reputation. Garth added, “I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart that these wonderful things are in question now.”

He concluded, “I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be.”