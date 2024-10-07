Kentucky Sheriff Caught on Video Allegedly Killing Judge in Courthouse Confrontation

Disturbing new surveillance footage has emerged showing the moment Letcher County Sheriff Shawn Stines allegedly shot and killed District Judge Kevin Mullins inside his chambers in Kentucky. The chilling video captures a heated exchange between the two men before Stines pulled out his gun and pointed it at Mullins’ head. Mullins, seated behind his desk, raised his hands in fear and attempted to turn away just before Stines fired eight rounds, the footage reveals.

The initial video, shown during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, portrays Mullins trying to hide under his desk as Stines fired shots. Stines then approached Mullins — who was still hiding — and fired two more shots at close range before leaving the chambers. Mullins had served as a judge for 15 years before the tragic incident unfolded.

Detective Clayton Stamper of Kentucky testified that Stines surrendered immediately following the shooting, asking police to “treat me fair” when they arrived at the scene. Stamper added that Stines claimed, “They’re trying to kidnap my wife and kid,” though he did not provide further details.

Photo by KY Courts

Stines, 43, and Mullins, 54, had been close friends for decades. They even had lunch together just hours before the judge’s death inside the Letcher County Courthouse in Whitesburg. Stamper revealed that one witness at the lunch saw Mullins ask Stines if they needed to meet privately, though the reason for the meeting was not disclosed, the Courier Journal reported.

Additional surveillance footage, which was not shown in court, reportedly shows the sheriff using his and Mullins’ phones to make multiple calls to his daughter just before the fatal shooting. Police later discovered that Stines’ daughter’s phone number was saved in the judge’s phone, raising more questions about their connection and communication leading up to the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to interview witnesses and analyze both cellphones for more information. Defense attorney Jeremy Bartley declined to discuss a possible motive for the shooting, but reports suggest that authorities are investigating the case as a potential s*x scandal. However, no further details about the alleged scandal have been provided.

Following the incident, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear called for Stines’ resignation. On Monday, Stines announced his retirement from his position as sheriff. He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and is currently being held at the Leslie County Jail. The case has been sent to a grand jury for further indictment proceedings.